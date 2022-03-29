Thailand records 21,678 Covid-19 cases and 78 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,575,398 – 3,305,286 of whom have recovered, 245,154 are still in hospitals and 24,958 have died.

Separately, another 31,552 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,320 their second shot and 79,724 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 128,882,039.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 483.81 million on Tuesday, 418.01 million of whom have recovered, 59.65 million are active cases (58,419 in severe condition) and 6.15 million have died (up by 2,832).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.66 million, followed by India with 43.02 million, Brazil with 29.85 million, France with 25.06 million and the UK with 20.91 million.