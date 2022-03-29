Thailand’s ban on e-cigarettes upheld by tobacco committee

Members agreed that Thailand, as a signatory to the World Health Organisation Convention on Tobacco Control, should maintain the ban to prevent cigarette addiction among children, adolescents and non-smoking adults, said Kiattiphum, who chaired the meeting. “The ban will also help protect non-smokers from health hazards caused by e-cigarettes and other tobacco-related products,” he said.

E-cigs were a gateway to traditional cigarettes and contain addictive nicotine,” he added “Moreover, studies show that using e-cigarettes does not help you quit smoking, therefore legalising them would leave Thailand’s tobacco controls lagging and put children and adolescents at risk.”