Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Thailand’s ban on e-cigarettes upheld by tobacco committee

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s ban on e-cigarettes uphe...

Monday’s meeting of the National Tobacco Products Control Committee upheld Thailand’s ban on the import and sale of e-cigarettes (vapes), according to Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit.

Members agreed that Thailand, as a signatory to the World Health Organisation Convention on Tobacco Control, should maintain the ban to prevent cigarette addiction among children, adolescents and non-smoking adults, said Kiattiphum, who chaired the meeting. “The ban will also help protect non-smokers from health hazards caused by e-cigarettes and other tobacco-related products,” he said.

E-cigs were a gateway to traditional cigarettes and contain addictive nicotine,” he added “Moreover, studies show that using e-cigarettes does not help you quit smoking, therefore legalising them would leave Thailand’s tobacco controls lagging and put children and adolescents at risk.”

The committee will forward its resolution to the Cabinet and urge relevant agencies to enforce the law on tobacco control strictly.

E-cigarettes and vaping remain popular in Thailand despite the ban, noted Department of Disease Control chief Opas Karnkawinpong, the committee’s secretary-general.

“In 2021, 78,742 Thais were caught smoking e-cigarettes,” Opas said. Almost a third of these, or 24,050, were youngsters aged between 15and 24, he added.

Related News

Thailand’s 9 reasons for banning e-cigarettes

DES Ministry’s eyes legalising e-cigarettes in bid to cut down on cigarette smokers

Govt urged to lift ban on e-cigarettes

Related News

Published : March 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Omicron wave brings fewer child deaths than Delta: DDC

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.