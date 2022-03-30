Tue, April 05, 2022

Thailand records 25,389 Covid-19 cases and 87 deaths on Wednesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday (March 30) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 25,389 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 47 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 87, while 26,084 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,377,352.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,600,787 – 3,331,370 of whom have recovered, 244,372 are still in hospitals and 25,045 have died.

Separately, another 56,278 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 17,554 their second shot and 115,698 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 129,071,569.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 485.59 million on Wednesday, 420.99 million of whom have recovered, 58.44 million are active cases (58,512 in severe condition) and 6.16 million have died (up by 4,026).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.69 million, followed by India with 43.02 million, Brazil with 29.88 million, France with 25.28 million and the UK with 20.99 million.

Published : March 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

