Tue, April 05, 2022

Three more national parks to seek Asean Heritage Park listing

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a Natural Resources and Environment Ministry motion proposing three more national parks seek Asean Heritage Park listing, said deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul.

They are Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei, Phu Khiew Wildlife Sanctuary and Namnao National Park in Phetchabun.

Traisuree said the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning will submit the required documents to the Asean Centre for Biodiversity, which serves as the secretariat of the Asean Heritage Parks Programme.

Phu Kradueng National Park is located in the Phetchabun mountain range, which consists of natural forest covering more than 98 per cent of the total area. It is home to rare flora and fauna and protected wildlife such as serow, the Javan pangolin and elongated tortoise.

Phu Khiew Wildlife Sanctuary and Namnao National Park has thick forest covering more than 96 per cent of the area together with geographic diversity and cave systems. They are home to rare flowers and protected animals such as marbled cats, serow, the Indian hog deer and the clouded leopard.

Thailand currently has seven Asean Heritage Parks – Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao National Park, Mu Koh Surin-Mu Koh Similan-Ao Phang Nga National Parks, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, Hat Chao Mai National Park-Mu Koh Libong Non-Hunting Area, Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park, and Khao Sok National Park.

