BMA okays organising of Songkran activities, awaits CCSA nod

He went on to explain that participants, however, must undergo strict anti-Covid rules, such as refraining from splashing water, using perfumed powder, organising foam parties and selling or consuming alcoholic drinks in public areas such as roads.

“As for family gatherings, people will be allowed to pay their respects to their elders, but they should organise activities in well-ventilated areas, wear face masks all the time, maintain a social distance and avoid dining together for extended periods,” he advised, adding that the elderly should be fully vaccinated before participating.

Kajit said up to eight venues, including landmark areas and temples, have asked permission to organise Songkran activities, while up to 46 Bangkok district offices said they would not hold any activities.

He said the reason why the 46 offices refrained from organising Songkran activities was the election of Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council.