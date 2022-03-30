BMA okays organising of Songkran activities, awaits CCSA nod

The CCSA is expected to soon consider regulations related to the activities, so the BMA can organise them in line with the regulations, which are to come into effect on April 1, said BMA permanent secretary Kajit Chatchavanich.
He went on to explain that participants, however, must undergo strict anti-Covid rules, such as refraining from splashing water, using perfumed powder, organising foam parties and selling or consuming alcoholic drinks in public areas such as roads.
“As for family gatherings, people will be allowed to pay their respects to their elders, but they should organise activities in well-ventilated areas, wear face masks all the time, maintain a social distance and avoid dining together for extended periods,” he advised, adding that the elderly should be fully vaccinated before participating.
Kajit said up to eight venues, including landmark areas and temples, have asked permission to organise Songkran activities, while up to 46 Bangkok district offices said they would not hold any activities.
He said the reason why the 46 offices refrained from organising Songkran activities was the election of Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council.
Kajit went on to say that event organisers who want to hold activities with less than 1,000 participants must request permission from the BMA’s Health Department “at least five days before the event begins”.
Meanwhile, a source from the BMA’s Communicable Disease Committee said stores around venues where Songkran activities are organised can sell alcoholic drinks, but they must pass the SHA or SHA Plus standards and strictly undergo measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Published : March 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
