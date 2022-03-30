Six state enterprise unions voice opposition to power FT increase, privatisation

PEA Union president Kittichai Saisa-ard said the network agreed to campaign to protect the people’s interest related to drug and public utility services.

He said the network would launch its campaign by submitting a letter to the government, asking it to reconsider the new so-called floating time (FT) rate that is used to calculate electricity bills. The government approved the new FT rate in mid-March that would result in an increase of fees starting with Bt4 per unit.

Kittichai said his network would on Thursday submit the letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha asking him to reconsider the FT rate because it would affect the people. Kittichai suggested that instead of increasing the FT rate, Egat should lower the amount of electricity purchased from private power plants to reduce costs.