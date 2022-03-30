Thailand, Cambodia turn the heat on call-centre scammers, online gambling dens

He said the cooperation would focus on joint efforts to suppress call-centre gangs and online gambling operators.

Thanakorn said the discussions with Cambodia reflected the government’s stepped-up efforts to target scammers and online gambling websites following an order by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The spokesman said Prayut had instructed all government agencies concerned to join forces to step up the crackdown.

Thanakorn said the Police Cyber Taskforce recently raided the operational base of a network of four gambling websites in Nonthaburi. The network had more than 200,000 clients with Bt200 million a month in circulation.