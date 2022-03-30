NHSO’s 1330 hotline helps callers diagnose severity of Covid symptoms

Since March 1, the ministry has treated infected people with mild or no symptoms as outpatients, asking them to seek medication based on their symptoms from hospitals where they have rights, and stay at home to recover from the virus.

Since March 16, Covid treatment has been removed from the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) policy that allowed infected people to seek treatments at any hospital. The disease has instead been put on the list of UCEP Plus, meaning only patients with moderate (yellow) and severe (red) conditions could seek treatment from any hospital with the government footing the bills.

Jadet said the 1330 hotline has been adapted accordingly. He said an infected person must dial 1330 and press 14 to enter the symptom diagnosis procedure.