How to spot the difference between dengue fever and Covid-19

Health officials have urged parents of children with symptoms who test negative via ATKs to beware of dengue fever.

Institute director Adisai Pattatang explained dengue fever is caused by four virus variants – DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4 – and carried by yellow fever mosquitoes.

Covid-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2 which via droplets or aerosol vapour coming into contact with the eye, nose or mouth.

Both diseases can share the same symptoms of fever, vomiting, or diarrhoea, but it was important to identify cases of dengue as these can lead to organ failure and death.

To do this, people can use ATK tests and their history of close contacts to rule out Covid-19 infection and get emergency hospital treatment for dengue.

Patients who suffer symptoms for two to three days but have no cough or runny nose should visit a hospital for a blood test and diagnosis.

Adisai said no antiviral drugs exist for dengue but the fever can be treated with paracetamol – though not with aspirin or ibuprofen. Patients who lose their appetite could drink milk, juices or mineral water.

Meanwhile people with mild Covid-19 can treat themselves at home though severe cases need hospital treatment.