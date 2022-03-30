Two arrested, almost 300kg of ‘ice’ seized in Pathum Thani

Police found the ice drug in plastic wraps in the room. Two men, identified as Danupol, 23, and Saroj, 34, were arrested. Police withheld the suspects’ surnames.

They were charged with being in possession of a narcotic named in the first list with intent to sell in a manner that would cause the use of the drug to be widespread and create national insecurity.

Roi said police are investigating to try to locate other accomplices.