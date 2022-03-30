Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Two arrested, almost 300kg of ‘ice’ seized in Pathum Thani

Police seized 298 kilograms of crystal meth, or “ice”, and arrested two suspects in Pathum Thani province early on Wednesday.

Deputy National Police chief Pol Maj-General Roi Ingphairoj, from the police’s drug suppression centre, said personnel from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau were deployed to check a rented room on Soi Bongkot 4 in Tambon Klong Song, Klong Luang district, at 1.30am following a tip-off.

Police found the ice drug in plastic wraps in the room. Two men, identified as Danupol, 23, and Saroj, 34, were arrested. Police withheld the suspects’ surnames.

Two arrested, almost 300kg of ‘ice’ seized in Pathum Thani They were charged with being in possession of a narcotic named in the first list with intent to sell in a manner that would cause the use of the drug to be widespread and create national insecurity.

Roi said police are investigating to try to locate other accomplices.

