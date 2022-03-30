Two arrested, almost 300kg of ‘ice’ seized in Pathum Thani

Deputy National Police chief Pol Maj-General Roi Ingphairoj, from the police’s drug suppression centre, said personnel from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau were deployed to check a rented room on Soi Bongkot 4 in Tambon Klong Song, Klong Luang district, at 1.30am following a tip-off.
Police found the ice drug in plastic wraps in the room. Two men, identified as Danupol, 23, and Saroj, 34, were arrested. Police withheld the suspects’ surnames.
They were charged with being in possession of a narcotic named in the first list with intent to sell in a manner that would cause the use of the drug to be widespread and create national insecurity.
Roi said police are investigating to try to locate other accomplices.
Published : March 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022