Fri, April 01, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok to host premier global summit for women leaders in June 

Female leaders from 60 countries will meet in Thailand at the world’s top business and economic forum for women in June. 

The 32nd “2022 Global Summit of Women” (GSW) will showcase how women can take a leading role in economic recovery from Covid-19, summit president Irene Nativida told a press conference at Bangkok’s Iconsiam on Thursday.    

The summit will be held at the Bangkok Convention Centre, Centara Grand, on June 23-25 and is expected to generate 80 million baht for Thailand.

Speaking on the theme “Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality” will be leaders of governments and multinational companies from Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Bangkok to host premier global summit for women leaders in June 

The event was originally due to be hosted by Thailand in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Irene Nativida

GSW president Irene Nativida said female leadership would be a platform to promote equality and create new opportunities after the pandemic. The summit was a chance to meet face to face for the first time after two years of Covid, to exchange experiences and inspire women in business in the post-pandemic era, she added.

Bangkok to host premier global summit for women leaders in June 

Former tourism minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said the summit will generate confidence in the Thai economy, attracting investment. She also highlighted the summit’s carbon-neutral format – a growing trend in the Kingdom’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry.

Bangkok to host premier global summit for women leaders in June 

Thailand’s MICE industry was worth almost 7 billion baht in 2019 before Covid-19 disrupted global travel.

For more on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globa/summit/

Related News

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Licences of two insurers revoked over unpaid Covid claims

Published : Apr 01, 2022

107 people cross over as Thai-Malaysia border reopens in Songkhla

Published : Apr 01, 2022

EU embargo behind China’s failure to meet Thailand’s submarine order

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Research helps revive four herbal medications used during King Narai’s reign

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Latest News

Burapha University joins hands with Wefly and PUC Group to develop aircraft mechanic courses

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Mikimoto celebrates Japan’s cherry blossoms with captivating 2022 spring collection

Published : Apr 01, 2022

BGRIM, True Group join forces to develop digital innovations for energy sector

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Licences of two insurers revoked over unpaid Covid claims

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.