Bangkok to host premier global summit for women leaders in June 

The 32nd “2022 Global Summit of Women” (GSW) will showcase how women can take a leading role in economic recovery from Covid-19, summit president Irene Nativida told a press conference at Bangkok’s Iconsiam on Thursday.
The summit will be held at the Bangkok Convention Centre, Centara Grand, on June 23-25 and is expected to generate 80 million baht for Thailand.
Speaking on the theme “Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality” will be leaders of governments and multinational companies from Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.
The event was originally due to be hosted by Thailand in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
GSW president Irene Nativida said female leadership would be a platform to promote equality and create new opportunities after the pandemic. The summit was a chance to meet face to face for the first time after two years of Covid, to exchange experiences and inspire women in business in the post-pandemic era, she added.
Former tourism minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said the summit will generate confidence in the Thai economy, attracting investment. She also highlighted the summit’s carbon-neutral format – a growing trend in the Kingdom’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry.
Thailand’s MICE industry was worth almost 7 billion baht in 2019 before Covid-19 disrupted global travel.
For more on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globa/summit/
Published : April 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
