Fri, April 01, 2022

in-focus

FM Don in China for trade talks overshadowed by Russia-Ukraine war

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai is scheduled to land in China today on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The Thai government said the visit is aimed at strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Thailand and China and enhancing cooperation to revitalise the economy after the Covid-19 crisis.

Don is making the trip just two days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in China for the first meeting with the Chinese leadership since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine last month.

China has refused to condemn the invasion, which has triggered sanctions against Russia imposed by western countries and their allies. Thailand has taken a more neutral stance, condemning the war but declining to fault Russia, an important trading partner.

Don will lead a delegation of Thai diplomats and business leaders to Huangshan City, Anhui province for the April 1-2 visit.

He is scheduled to meet with Wang and also the governor of Anhui, Wang Qingxian, together with key economic agencies of the province tomorrow (Saturday).

The delegation will return to Thailand tomorrow evening.

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

