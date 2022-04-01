No water battles this Songkran, declares CCSA

Communicable disease committees in Bangkok and provinces have been tasked with setting up venues where Songkran activities can be held. The venue should be set up in line with measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and activities must be held in line with the ministry’s Covid Free Setting regulations, namely:

Allow only traditional activities such as pouring water on Buddha statues, pouring water on the hands of the elderly, cultural performances, traditional rituals, parades and concerts.

No powder-smearing or foam parties allowed.

No drinking or selling of alcohol at the venue.

Visitors must be screened and registered at the entrance.

Control the number of participants to ensure there is no overcrowding and that people can maintain a distance of four metres from each other.

All Songkran activities in villages or communities will need to be overseen by local authorities to ensure there are no Covid-19 infections. Legal action will be taken against those who fail to follow the regulations.

Meanwhile, civil servants have been urged to work from home during the Songkran period.