Fri, April 01, 2022

in-focus

No water battles this Songkran, declares CCSA

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has issued a set of regulations for people to follow from April 1 in a bid to protect the elderly and those at risk.

The regulations include:

  • Those travelling upcountry to visit relatives or on holiday must be fully vaccinated.
  • They must undergo an ATK test within 72 hours before travelling, meeting or participating in a gathering.
  • The elderly and those at risk should receive a booster as per guidelines set up by the Public Health Ministry.

Communicable disease committees in Bangkok and provinces have been tasked with setting up venues where Songkran activities can be held. The venue should be set up in line with measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and activities must be held in line with the ministry’s Covid Free Setting regulations, namely:

  • Allow only traditional activities such as pouring water on Buddha statues, pouring water on the hands of the elderly, cultural performances, traditional rituals, parades and concerts.
  • No powder-smearing or foam parties allowed.
  • No drinking or selling of alcohol at the venue.
  • Visitors must be screened and registered at the entrance.
  • Control the number of participants to ensure there is no overcrowding and that people can maintain a distance of four metres from each other.

All Songkran activities in villages or communities will need to be overseen by local authorities to ensure there are no Covid-19 infections. Legal action will be taken against those who fail to follow the regulations.

Meanwhile, civil servants have been urged to work from home during the Songkran period.

Here is a list of what Songkran celebrants can and cannot do:

Can

  • Pour water on Buddha statues
  • Pour water on the hands of the elderly
  • Conduct traditional rituals
  • Hold cultural performances
  • Hold parades
  • Hold concerts

Cannot

  • Hold water battles
  • Smear powder on each other
  • Hold foam parties
  • Unauthorised risky activities*
  • Drink or sell alcoholic beverages in celebration venues*

*As per Section 9 of the Emergency Decree

 

No water battles this Songkran, declares CCSA

Related News

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Licences of two insurers revoked over unpaid Covid claims

Published : Apr 01, 2022

107 people cross over as Thai-Malaysia border reopens in Songkhla

Published : Apr 01, 2022

EU embargo behind China’s failure to meet Thailand’s submarine order

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Research helps revive four herbal medications used during King Narai’s reign

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Latest News

Burapha University joins hands with Wefly and PUC Group to develop aircraft mechanic courses

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Mikimoto celebrates Japan’s cherry blossoms with captivating 2022 spring collection

Published : Apr 01, 2022

BGRIM, True Group join forces to develop digital innovations for energy sector

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Licences of two insurers revoked over unpaid Covid claims

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.