Thailand records 28,029 Covid-19 cases and 96 deaths on Saturday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (April 2) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 28,029 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 36 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 96, while 23,352 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,461,320.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,684,755 – 3,403,642 of whom have recovered, 255,795 are still in hospitals and 25,318 have died.

Separately, another 85,235 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 37,720 their second shot and 202,371 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 129,877,792.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 490.11 million on Saturday, 424.6 million of whom have recovered, 59.34 million are active cases (56,683 in severe condition) and 6.17 million have died (up by 3,745).

Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.81 million, followed by India with 43.03 million, Brazil with 29.98 million, France with 25.76 million and Germany with 21.46 million.

