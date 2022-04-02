Price rises for detergent, seasoning sauces fake news: Commerce Ministry

The DIT has been monitoring retail prices of consumer products closely to ensure that no manufacturers increase prices without approval, said deputy director-general Jakkra Yodmanee.
Manufacturers of 18 consumer products and services cannot raise their prices without approval from the Commerce Ministry.
The 18 price-controlled products and services are instant noodles, eggs and meats, canned foods, bagged rice, seasoning sauces, vegetable oils, carbonated drinks, milk and dairy products, electrical appliances, cleaning products (including detergents), fertilisers, insecticides, animal feed, iron, cement, paper, drugs and medical equipment, and services at wholesale and retail shops.
“The department will hold a meeting next week with manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of these products to reiterate the price hiking issue, and also to ensure they have adequate stocks for the upcoming Songkran holiday,” said Jakkra.
He added that this month’s price hike for cooking gas (LPG) from 318 to 333 baht per 15-kilo canister would not affect restaurants’ operating costs much as one canister was enough to cook up to 300 dishes. “This should not be a reason for restaurants to increase their food prices,” he said.
Jakkra also warned that sellers failing to display their prices to customers faced a fine of up to 10,000 baht. Meanwhile, hoarding products and unfairly hiking prices hiking carried penalties of up to seven years in jail and/or a maximum fine of 140,000 baht. Violations could be reported via the 1569 hotline or provincial commerce offices.
Published : April 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
