Price rises for detergent, seasoning sauces fake news: Commerce Ministry

The DIT has been monitoring retail prices of consumer products closely to ensure that no manufacturers increase prices without approval, said deputy director-general Jakkra Yodmanee.

Manufacturers of 18 consumer products and services cannot raise their prices without approval from the Commerce Ministry.

The 18 price-controlled products and services are instant noodles, eggs and meats, canned foods, bagged rice, seasoning sauces, vegetable oils, carbonated drinks, milk and dairy products, electrical appliances, cleaning products (including detergents), fertilisers, insecticides, animal feed, iron, cement, paper, drugs and medical equipment, and services at wholesale and retail shops.

“The department will hold a meeting next week with manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of these products to reiterate the price hiking issue, and also to ensure they have adequate stocks for the upcoming Songkran holiday,” said Jakkra.