Chiang Mai okays large gatherings over Songkran – but no water fights

Religious activities should follow guidelines of the religious leader in charge, said authorities.

Measures for the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai have been divided into three phases: before, during, and after the holiday.

Under the first phase, every participant at Songkran events must be fully vaccinated or present a negative antigen test (ATK) taken within the previous 72 hours.

Event organisers should register at the Thai Stop Covid Plus website to evaluate their Covid Free Setting measures.