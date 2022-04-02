Mon, April 04, 2022

in-focus

Chiang Mai okays large gatherings over Songkran – but no water fights

Chiang Mai has given the green light to public gatherings of up to 500 people over the Songkran holiday. However, organisers must gain permission for large events from officials, said the Communicable Disease Committee.

Gatherings of more than 500 people must provide officials with information on the purpose of the event plus Covid-Free Setting measures.

Religious activities should follow guidelines of the religious leader in charge, said authorities.

Measures for the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai have been divided into three phases: before, during, and after the holiday.

Under the first phase, every participant at Songkran events must be fully vaccinated or present a negative antigen test (ATK) taken within the previous 72 hours.

Event organisers should register at the Thai Stop Covid Plus website to evaluate their Covid Free Setting measures.

Under the second phase, permitted activities include pouring water on Buddha images or the hands of seniors, traditional rituals, cultural performances, parades, and concerts.

However, water battles, smearing powder, foam parties, and drinking or selling alcohol are banned.

Visitors will be screened and registered as they enter events while numbers will be limited to prevent overcrowding and ensure distancing of four metres between each person.

Under the third phase, participants should monitor their symptoms for seven days after Songkran and test themselves with an ATK immediately if they develop any Covid symptoms. They should avoid meeting other people in the monitoring period.

Related News

Published : April 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand, China support Russia-Ukraine talks until peace is achieved

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Prayut takes delivery of 3.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by France

Published : Apr 04, 2022

PM orders recycling push to get 5m ageing vehicles off Thai roads

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Police seek custody of corporal suspected of kidnapping online gambling couple

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Latest News

Digital Assets 2022 Pakorn Petathawatchai President at (SET) | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 04, 2022

The Latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Thailand, China support Russia-Ukraine talks until peace is achieved

Published : Apr 04, 2022

SET's new platform to facilitate traditional and digital asset trading 

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.