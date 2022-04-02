Mon, April 04, 2022

Harvest of plenty

Maj-General Chalermpol Khamkaew, chief of the 15th Infantry Division, leads a rice-harvesting event in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district on Friday.

The aim of the event, which included farmers, police officers and government officials, was to share local knowledge as well as the application of the sufficiency economy philosophy.

Also present was Narathiwat governor Sanan Pong-aksorn, who ensured the event was held under strict Covid-19 measures.

Published : April 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

