Samui, Pha-ngan up ferry services to meet surging Songkran demand

Transport operator Raja Ferry Port said the April 13-17 holiday period on the two islands would bring the biggest tourist influx in more than two years.

“Currently, over 80 per cent of our trips have been booked and we expect that all trips will be booked before April 11,” said Raja Ferry Port managing director Apichart Chayopas on Friday.

“This year we expect to see the most tourists since the Covid-19 lockdown, as the three-day Songkran connects with the weekends to form a five-day-long holiday. It also coincides with the full moon, and many tourists will attend full moon parties on both islands.”