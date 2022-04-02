Mon, April 04, 2022

Samui, Pha-ngan up ferry services to meet surging Songkran demand

Additional ferry services are being laid on in Surat Thani province to meet a surge in demand for trips to Koh Samui and Koh Pha-ngan over Songkran.

Transport operator Raja Ferry Port said the April 13-17 holiday period on the two islands would bring the biggest tourist influx in more than two years.

“Currently, over 80 per cent of our trips have been booked and we expect that all trips will be booked before April 11,” said Raja Ferry Port managing director Apichart Chayopas on Friday.

“This year we expect to see the most tourists since the Covid-19 lockdown, as the three-day Songkran connects with the weekends to form a five-day-long holiday. It also coincides with the full moon, and many tourists will attend full moon parties on both islands.”

Apichart said the company will add as many boat and bus services as possible in a bid to minimise disappointment for passengers during Songkran. Ferries and buses would be disinfected after every trip while passengers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We urge all passengers to wear face masks at all times, maintain social distancing and present their vaccine certificates before boarding,” he added. “Please also book your trip in advance via Line @rajaferryport to reduce crowding at ticket booths in the ports.”

