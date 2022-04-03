Thailand records first case of ‘more contagious’ Omicron XE

He forecast the new virus variant would now spread in Thailand.

He added that it was necessary to monitor XE’s severity and resistance to vaccines, and also whether it would replace Omicron BA.2 as the dominant strain.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that XE is 10 per cent more transmissible than BA.2. The severity of the new strain is still being investigated.

"If this virus spreads faster than BA.2, Thailand's Covid-19 cases during the fourth wave will take longer to reach a peak," he said.

Under the government’s endemic-transition plan, the number of cases is expected to peak between April and May before declining in June to allow lifting of restrictions.

Chalermachai said the WHO will name Omicron XE "Pi" and declare it a new Covid-19 variant if it displays significant changes, such as viral spread, severity and resistance to vaccines.