Mon, April 04, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart praised for ‘skinny’ ads on crowded Bangkok sidewalks

Chadchart Sittipunt has received a boost in his bid for election as Bangkok’s next governor after his innovative campaign signs won praise on social media.

Bangkokians used to negotiating an obstacle course of political billboards blocking the city’s sidewalks expressed surprise and admiration at Chadchart’s innovative ads.

Facebook user Oopatham Ratanasupa posted a photo of a sign adorned with the independent candidate’s face on Charansanitwong Road.

He said the sign was not much wider than the power pole on which it was tied, leaving the sidewalk free for pedestrians.

Conventional political billboards often stretch across the sidewalk and into the road, bringing complaints that they block the way for motorists and pedestrians.

“My respect to you for making this sign,” Oopatham said in a Facebook message posted on Saturday.

By Sunday afternoon, the post had been shared over 11,600 times and drawn more than 18,000 likes.

Most commenters praised the sign for its effective yet modest design that showed sensitivity to pedestrians and road users.

According to opinion polls, Chadchart is the front-runner among 14 candidates contesting for the post of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor.

The election will be held on May 22.

