Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 24,892 Covid-19 cases and 97 deaths on Monday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (April 4) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 24,892 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 46 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 97, while 27,254 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,513,052.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,736,487 – 3,454,380 of whom have recovered, 256,667 are still in hospitals and 25,512 have died.

Separately, another 17,236 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,274 their second shot and 58,224 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 130,139,978.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 491.81 million on Monday, 426.77 million of whom have recovered, 58.86 million are active cases (55,675 in severe condition) and 6.18 million have died (up by 1,893).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.83 million, followed by India with 43.03 million, Brazil with 30 million, France with 26 million and Germany with 21.65 million.

