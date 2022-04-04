King and Queen open groundwater project in Kanchananburi

Their majesties were welcomed by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Warawut Silpa-archa, and the general public.

The King unveiled the nameplate of the Nongfai Groundwater Project before conferring honorary plaques and gifts to individuals and institutes who contributed to the project. The King and Queen then visited an exhibition of the project’s history, a demonstration farming area, and the mineral-water plant that uses groundwater from the project. After a tree-planting ceremony in front of a water tank, they returned to Bangkok via helicopter.