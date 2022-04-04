Covid hotline braces for Songkran surge of 30,000 calls per day

“Available lines for the 1330 hotline have now been increased to 3,000,” NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-Aree said on Sunday.

However, the NHSO will deploy more staffers and volunteers to handle an expected 30,000 calls per day after people return from Songkran family reunions.

“People can also contact the NHSO via non-voice channels, namely the Line official account and Facebook page @NHSO,” Jadet said. These channels can handle up to 10,000 people per day.

Jadet said he expected Covid-19 cases to surge after the week-long Songkran holiday.

“Although most new cases will likely be asymptomatic patients who can be treated at home, health authorities should still make preparations to treat patients in the 608 group.”

The 608 group covers people aged 60-plus, patients with one of seven underlying conditions, and women beyond their 12th week of pregnancy.

The 1330 hotline handles callers who have tested positive for Covid-19, arranging either home or community isolation schemes or transport to a hospital depending on their symptoms. It also provides answers and advice on Covid-19 prevention for people who suspect they have contracted the virus or those in high-risk groups.