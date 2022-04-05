Thailand records 21,088 Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,757,575 – 3,481,827 of whom have recovered, 250,145 are still in hospitals and 25,603 have died.

Separately, another 13,480 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 8,757 their second shot and 37,369 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 130,199,584.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 492.85 million on Tuesday, 428.09 million of whom have recovered, 58.58 million are active cases (55,400 in severe condition) and 6.18 million have died (up by 2,397).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.87 million, followed by India with 43.03 million, Brazil with 30.01 million, France with 26.03 million and Germany with 21.77 million.