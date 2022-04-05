Thailand’s new XJ strain being analysed for severity, infectiousness

The suspected XJ case was detected on February 22 and has already recovered. Information on the case has been sent to the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (Gisaid) to confirm whether it matches the genome for XJ.

XJ is a hybrid form of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains that was first discovered in Finland.

The “X” denotes a strain that has mutated when a person becomes infected with two Omicron variants.

So far, 17 different hybrid strains have been discovered, running from XA to XS. However, Gisaid currently recognises only three as true hybrids, namely XA, XB, and XC. The others are being analysed to confirm whether they are hybrids.