3.4-magnitude quake shakes 3 Uttaradit districts

The epicentre was found at latitude 17.51 degrees North and longitude 100.05 degrees East in Tambon Pai Lom. The quake was about 2 kilometres deep.

The department said tremors could be felt in Tron, Laplae and Muang districts and that it has coordinated with the provincial administration office to monitor the aftermath of the quake closely. Local government offices have also been advised to explain to people that the quake was mild and that they should not panic, but closely monitor information and warnings from the authorities.

Local authorities have also been instructed to survey areas for possible damage and provide help accordingly.