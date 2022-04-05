Sat, April 09, 2022

No online shopping this weekend as 5 banks close for maintenance

Five Thai banks are scheduled to close some of their online banking services this weekend (April 8-10) for system maintenance. Keep an eye out for updates.

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)’s Mae Manee application will not be available from 11pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Bangkok Bank will shut down all its mobile banking services for maintenance from 2am to 7am on Saturday.

Krungthai Bank will update its Pao Tang application from 0.40am to 6.10am on Saturday. The app will be offline during this period.

Kasikorn Bank will shut down some of its services from 2.30am to 8am on Saturday. This will make all services that require KPlus authentication unusable, such as K-eSavings, PromptPay, NDID, Blue Connect, GrabPay Wallet, Line BK, YouTrip, Make by KBank, KSecurity, Facebook Pay, Coral, Dolfin, Shopee, Lazada, Wealth Plus, KBank services and money exchange via auto kiosks.

The Government Savings Bank will also shut down its international money transfer service “MoneyGram” from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday.

Published : April 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

