Phuket clears 3-tonne mountain of plastic trash from holiday beaches

Viroj said Phuket has suffered an increase in plastic during Covid-19 despite dwindling tourist numbers, as consumers had switched to food delivery services.

The scheme worked with restaurants and the food delivery sector, as well as raising public awareness of the problem, he added. Lending a hand were the Marine Conservation Volunteer Network, 30 government agencies and public, private and civil organisations. PEF also collaborated with the Tamsang-Tamsong food delivery app to cut plastic packaging.

"The foundation also supported eight beach clean-up volunteer groups who collected more than 3,000 kilograms of waste," he said.

The Marine and Coastal Resources Office created a database to track the beach garbage collected to prevent more from entering the sea.