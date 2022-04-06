Thailand records 24,252 Covid-19 cases and 94 deaths on Wednesday

Death toll increased by 94, while 26,225 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,558,392.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,781,827 – 3,508,052 of whom have recovered, 248,078 are still in hospitals and 25,697 have died.
Separately, another 35,216 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 25,061 their second shot and 87,973 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 130,347,834.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 494.14 million on Wednesday, 429.41 million of whom have recovered, 58.55 million are active cases (55,355 in severe condition) and 6.18 million have died (up by 3,482).
Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.90 million, followed by India with 43.03 million, Brazil with 30.04 million, France with 26.22 million and Germany with 21.95 million.
Published : April 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022