Thailand records 24,252 Covid-19 cases and 94 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,781,827 – 3,508,052 of whom have recovered, 248,078 are still in hospitals and 25,697 have died.

Separately, another 35,216 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 25,061 their second shot and 87,973 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 130,347,834.