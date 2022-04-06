Sat, April 09, 2022

Grand Palace, Wat Phra Kaew open to visitors for Chakri Memorial Day today

Tourists are being invited to visit the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) on Chakri Memorial Day today, Wednesday.

Those who are interested can visit both venues until noon, while they can pay respect to statues of kings of the Chakri dynasty at Phra Thep Bidon castle until 1pm.

However, they are not allowed to visit Phra Ubosot.

Tourists have been asked to dress politely. Men who want to visit Phra Thep Bidon castle must refrain from wearing jeans while women should not wear skirts.

 

All visitors must strictly undergo measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

