Govt ready to gear up EV promotion after motor show drives increased orders

As many as 3,000 EVs were booked at the event between March 23 and April 3, accounting for 10 per cent of all vehicle orders.
Supattanapong said the ministry is looking at the number of automakers which would join the government’s EV incentive campaign.
Additional measures include the promotion of charging stations to support increasing demand and the promotion of battery manufacturing factories in the country to boost industry efficiency, said Supattanapong.
“The government will attract large automakers to manufacture and sell EVs in Thailand,” the minister said.
He went on to say that there are no new measures to mitigate rising energy prices after the government launched 10 measures to ease the cost of living.
The ministry would focus on saving 20 per cent of energy along with measures to alleviate increasing energy prices in the short term, he said.
“The government will seek cooperation from entrepreneurs on this issue.”
There is no need to go in for more loans as fuel prices are starting to fall, he said, adding: “However, we cannot let our guard down because the situation is still uncertain.”
Published : April 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
