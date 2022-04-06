Samut Prakan entices elderly to get all-important booster jabs

The campaign, organised by the Phra Samut Chedi District Public Health Office and the private sector, will see lucky draws between April 17 and May 15.
The office is also inviting residents to get vaccinated at subdistrict health promotion hospitals in the area – Ban Khlong Naklua Noi, Ban Khun Samut Chin, Ban Khlong Thale, Na Klua, Khlong Ka-om, Laem Fah Pha, Phra Samut Chedi, Ban Khlong Suan, Ban Khu Sang and Khlong Bang Pla Kot.
“A variety of Covid-19 vaccines, such as Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, are available at subdistrict health promotion hospitals,” the Phra Samut Chedi District Public Health Office added.
Published : April 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
