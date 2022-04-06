Sat, April 09, 2022

Yong invites children to participate in clinical study with Pfizer as third dose

Expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan is inviting children aged between 5 and 11 who have received two Sinovac or Sinopharm jabs to take part in a clinical study that will provide them with Pfizer as the third jab.

He went on Facebook on Wednesday to say that the number of children who have been infected with Covid-19 has risen sharply because immunity developed by two Sinovac or Sinopharm doses is not enough to prevent infection.

He pointed out that the young ones should receive a mRNA jab as the third dose to stimulate immunity in the long term, adding it’s best they receive the third jab a month after the second.

“In this regard, Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology will conduct a clinical study on a Pfizer booster jab for children who have already received two Sinovac or Sinopharm doses,” he said.

“This has received approval from the university’s committee for human research ethics.”

Yong wrote that children who are eligible to participate must be healthy and should not have been infected with Covid-19 before.

The centre will check the immunity of the young volunteers before and after they receive the booster jab, he said.

It is also willing to administer influenza vaccines depending on consent from parents.

“Parents will individually be informed of the immunity results,” Yong said, adding that the centre is willing to give advice to parents throughout the clinical study.

Interested parents who wish to allow their children to participate can register here.

Published : April 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

