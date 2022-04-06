'Stand for Stray' project comes to the aid of canines

The project was initiated at Wat Nang Nong in Bangkok’s Chom Thong district and Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district.
Small, foldable shelters have been set up to protect dogs from the sun and rain, while volunteers have been deployed to ensure safety and order.
“If there are volunteers who sterilise, vaccinate, feed and clean stray dogs, the risk of rabies spreading will not exist,” the group said. “The solution is people should be aware and implement guidelines to tackle the issue together.”
Those interested in setting up shelters or would like further details can contact the Stand for Stray Facebook page.
The stray dog issue has long dogged communties where cleanliness, accidents and rabies are concerned.
As of 2019, as many as 109,123 dogs were stranded across the country, according to the Thai Rabies website.
Published : April 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
