Sat, April 09, 2022

in-focus

Up to Bt100,000 fine if you take plastic bags, foam boxes into national parks

The National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department has banned visitors from taking foam boxes, single-use plastic bags, plastic food boxes or utensils into national parks.

An order to this effect, published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, came into force on Wednesday.

Violators of the ban will be subject to a maximum fine of 100,000 baht.

The department stated in the order that tourists would not be allowed to carry food or water containers made of foam or single-use plastic into any marine or national park around the country for the sake of natural resources protection and conservation.

The order said the ban was necessary to prevent damage to coral and ecology and to control garbage in national parks.

It said packages made of foam and single-use plastic containers such as plastic bags – which are thinner than 36 microns – plastic food boxes, single-use plastic cups, plastic straws, and spoons and forks are not allowed into national parks.

Related News

Published : April 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Best wishes for a glorious Songkran 2022

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Ignoring Covid-19 prevention measures

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Used diesel trains from Japan complete test run without a glitch

Published : Apr 09, 2022

‘A cold but no fever’: Tiger cub seized from smugglers recovering well

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Latest News

Toyota, Chinese carmakers set to join EV price war in Thailand

Published : Apr 09, 2022

AirAsia powers up expansion with digital e-commerce platform

Published : Apr 09, 2022

U.S. launches first private astronaut mission to space station

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Bacteria in tumors help cancer cells metastasize: study

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.