Sting operation nets three Thais trying to sell tiger cub via Facebook

An undercover policeman offered to buy the cub and the suspects demanded a deposit of THB200,000.

After the undercover policeman had transferred the deposit, the two asked him to bring the balance THB200,000 and collect the cub at the department store’s carpark on Tuesday evening.

Once the policeman had paid the remaining THB200,000, Pirapol and Pornthiwa led the policeman to Chatree who had custody of the cub. Other policemen hiding nearby came out to arrest them and took them to Bang Yai Police Station for interrogation.

The three suspects said Chatree had smuggled the cub from Laos via a natural border for the two other suspects to sell online.

The tiger cub was handed over to the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department. The department will check its DNA to determine its origins before taking appropriate measures for its rehabilitation.