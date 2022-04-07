PM cancels Songkran activity for him at Government House

“PM Prayut said he thanked all agencies which planned the Rot Nam Dam Hua activity for him on April 12, but he would prefer they held the activity at their offices instead while observing disease control measures announced by the Public Health Ministry and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration,” said Thanakorn.

Prayut also said that government agencies must set an example for the public in following the Covid Free Setting standard at their workplace and when holding activities that involve gatherings.

“Any agencies whose facilities are not ready for the Covid Free Setting should organise Songkran activities online to preserve Thai culture,” he added.

The Rot Nam Dam Hua ceremony involves family members gathering to pour lustral water on their elders’ hands in the form of respect, while elders give them their blessing. In the workplace, subordinates also gather to pour water on the hands of their revered superiors.