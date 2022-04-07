Sat, April 09, 2022

Their Majesties make merit on Chakri Day

In a Royal ceremony marking Chakri Day, Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana paid their respects to King Rama I statue on Wednesday near Saphan Phutthayotfa or Memorial Bridge in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

Their Majesties were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra.

After Their Majesties placed floral pedestal trays in front of the statue, they travelled to the Royal Pantheon in Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) to make merit for the late Kings of the Chakri dynasty, before returning to Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.

Officially known as “King Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great Day and Chakri Dynasty Memorial Day”, Chakri Day commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by King Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok (King Rama I) on April 6, 1782.

Chakri Day commemorates the coronation of King Rama I but is also a day for Thais to recognise the contributions of all Kings in the dynasty.

