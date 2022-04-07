Sat, April 09, 2022

in-focus

Songkhla eyes quick blue-province status

Songkhla will soon ask the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to change the colour-based categorisation of the province into a blue zone, or a pilot tourism area, to promote tourism in the province, Governor Jetsada Jittirat said on Wednesday.

Jetsada said the move was approved by the provincial communicable disease committee on April 5 after the CCSA lifted a ban on foreign arrivals via land and sea in the four pilot border provinces of Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Songkhla and Phuket on March 1.

Currently Songkhla is among 20 provinces in the orange category, or controlled zone.

Ten provinces are presently in the blue zone – Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang-nga, Phetchaburi and Phuket.

These provinces enjoy more relaxed Covid-19 restrictions to promote tourism, including the opening of markets, shopping malls, spas and massage parlours as usual, with restaurants being allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until 11pm.

Songkhla eyes quick blue-province status

“Songkhla is also planning to launch a one-day trip campaign in districts that share the border with Malaysia to attract foreign visitors,” said the governor.

“Under the campaign, officials will provide ATK testing at border points similar to the Test & Go scheme. Those who test negative will be allowed to travel in the province and return the same day. There will be no RT-PCR test or quarantine for foreign arrivals,” he added.

Related News

Published : April 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Best wishes for a glorious Songkran 2022

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Ignoring Covid-19 prevention measures

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Used diesel trains from Japan complete test run without a glitch

Published : Apr 09, 2022

‘A cold but no fever’: Tiger cub seized from smugglers recovering well

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Latest News

Toyota, Chinese carmakers set to join EV price war in Thailand

Published : Apr 09, 2022

AirAsia powers up expansion with digital e-commerce platform

Published : Apr 09, 2022

U.S. launches first private astronaut mission to space station

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Bacteria in tumors help cancer cells metastasize: study

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.