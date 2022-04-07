Songkhla eyes quick blue-province status

Jetsada said the move was approved by the provincial communicable disease committee on April 5 after the CCSA lifted a ban on foreign arrivals via land and sea in the four pilot border provinces of Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Songkhla and Phuket on March 1.

Currently Songkhla is among 20 provinces in the orange category, or controlled zone.

Ten provinces are presently in the blue zone – Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang-nga, Phetchaburi and Phuket.

These provinces enjoy more relaxed Covid-19 restrictions to promote tourism, including the opening of markets, shopping malls, spas and massage parlours as usual, with restaurants being allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until 11pm.

“Songkhla is also planning to launch a one-day trip campaign in districts that share the border with Malaysia to attract foreign visitors,” said the governor.

“Under the campaign, officials will provide ATK testing at border points similar to the Test & Go scheme. Those who test negative will be allowed to travel in the province and return the same day. There will be no RT-PCR test or quarantine for foreign arrivals,” he added.