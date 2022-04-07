Bluedragon exec to be slapped with four charges, including allegedly overpricing lottery tickets

However, Pachara was later granted bail of 100,000 baht and promptly held a press conference, insisting his company should not be blamed for the overpriced lottery tickets as it only provides an online platform for some 39,000 small vendors.

Pachara faces four charges – allegedly inputting fake data into a computer system, operating a direct marketing platform without registration, advertising fake or exaggerated messages and overpricing lottery tickets.

“Strict law enforcement will lead to a solution on lottery overpricing,” Surachet said.

He also said the police had been instructed to expand the investigation to see if there are more suspects involved in the case.