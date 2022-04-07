Bluedragon exec to be slapped with four charges, including allegedly overpricing lottery tickets

His remark came after police arrested Pachara at a luxury estate in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district at 7am on Wednesday under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court.
However, Pachara was later granted bail of 100,000 baht and promptly held a press conference, insisting his company should not be blamed for the overpriced lottery tickets as it only provides an online platform for some 39,000 small vendors.
Pachara faces four charges – allegedly inputting fake data into a computer system, operating a direct marketing platform without registration, advertising fake or exaggerated messages and overpricing lottery tickets.
“Strict law enforcement will lead to a solution on lottery overpricing,” Surachet said.
He also said the police had been instructed to expand the investigation to see if there are more suspects involved in the case.
Separately, Lottery Online, the operator of the “Kong Salak Plus” lottery sales platform, said it would sell all lotteries that have a lucky draw on April 16 at 80 baht.
The move came after police raided the company’s office in Bangkok’s Watthana district on March 28.
The Government Lottery Office said on Tuesday that it is collecting data on lotteries being sold via the Kong Salak Plus platform for an investigation.
Published : April 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
