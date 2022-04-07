Sat, April 09, 2022

Saen Saeb canal boat services to be suspended during Songkran holidays

The Saen Saeb canal boat services will be halted during the long Songkran holidays, as the operator expects fewer commuters.

Chavalit Metyaprapas, managing director of Family Transport (2002) Co Ltd, said the company will halt its boat services from Wat Sri Boonruang to Phan Fah Bridge from April 13 to 17 for five days. The services will resume on April 18.

The company said it was halting the service because there will be not many commuters, based on past experience, as Bangkokians were expected to leave the capital to return home or visit tourist destinations in other provinces.

Chavalit said the business situation of the company remained stable with about 10,000 commuters using the services each day. The number had not returned to the pre-Covid levels as many people are still wary of the Omicron variant and many still work from home, he said.

The managing director said the boats were crowded during the rush hours from 5.30am to 9am and from 4pm to 8pm.

Published : April 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

