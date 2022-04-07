Saen Saeb canal boat services to be suspended during Songkran holidays

The company said it was halting the service because there will be not many commuters, based on past experience, as Bangkokians were expected to leave the capital to return home or visit tourist destinations in other provinces.

Chavalit said the business situation of the company remained stable with about 10,000 commuters using the services each day. The number had not returned to the pre-Covid levels as many people are still wary of the Omicron variant and many still work from home, he said.

The managing director said the boats were crowded during the rush hours from 5.30am to 9am and from 4pm to 8pm.