Sat, April 09, 2022

Prayut hopes new Bangkok governor will make capital clean, in order

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed hope on Thursday that the new Bangkok governor would continue the government’s work to keep the capital clean and in order.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a Board of Investment meeting, Prayut said he, as the prime minister, cared about all issues concerning the capital and the government had been trying to keep the city clean and in order.

“The government’s works have progressed a lot and I hope that in the future, no matter who becomes the next governor, [he/she] will also take care of these issues,” Prayut said.

Thirty-one candidates are vying for the post in the election on May 22.

Prayut said his government has been working to tackle encroachments on canals and flood drainage waterways and striving to keep canals clean, besides trying to prevent flooding.

“But these issues are not easy to resolve because it also depends on pubic acceptance,” Prayut said.

He said the government was also trying to reduce the crowded living conditions in the capital by expanding economic areas to the suburbs.

“When people live in the heart of the city, it results in crowdedness. It’s hard to do anything about because it would require a lot of relocations,” Prayut said.

“I would like to provide moral support to all the candidates. I hope we get a good governor,” he added.

 

