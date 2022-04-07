Sat, April 09, 2022

in-focus

Kerry to deliver free care kits to asymptomatic Covid patients

Kerry Express delivery service provider is distributing free “care boxes” to asymptomatic Covid patients who are in home isolation.

Kerry Express (Thailand) chief operations officer Warawut Natpradith said on Thursday that the company is delivering its Kerry Care Boxes to “green” Covid patients at their homes.

“Kerry Express is ready to take part in the effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand,” he said.

In the box, there are necessary items for home isolation and treatment, including face masks, paracetamol pills, cough syrup, alcohol, Fa Talai Jon herbal capsules, and a thermometer.

Online registration is open at https://bit.ly/3Imvslrfrom

 April 7 to 21 for “green” Covid patients who want to get Kerry Care Boxes delivered to their homes.

This type of Covid patients refers to those who test positive for the coronavirus but show no symptoms. They are often advised by healthcare professionals to be in home isolation during their treatment.

Related News

Published : April 07, 2022

Related News

Best wishes for a glorious Songkran 2022

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Ignoring Covid-19 prevention measures

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Used diesel trains from Japan complete test run without a glitch

Published : Apr 09, 2022

‘A cold but no fever’: Tiger cub seized from smugglers recovering well

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Latest News

Toyota, Chinese carmakers set to join EV price war in Thailand

Published : Apr 09, 2022

AirAsia powers up expansion with digital e-commerce platform

Published : Apr 09, 2022

U.S. launches first private astronaut mission to space station

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Bacteria in tumors help cancer cells metastasize: study

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.