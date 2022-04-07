Kerry to deliver free care kits to asymptomatic Covid patients

Kerry Express (Thailand) chief operations officer Warawut Natpradith said on Thursday that the company is delivering its Kerry Care Boxes to “green” Covid patients at their homes.
“Kerry Express is ready to take part in the effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand,” he said.
In the box, there are necessary items for home isolation and treatment, including face masks, paracetamol pills, cough syrup, alcohol, Fa Talai Jon herbal capsules, and a thermometer.
Online registration is open at https://bit.ly/3Imvslrfrom
April 7 to 21 for “green” Covid patients who want to get Kerry Care Boxes delivered to their homes.
This type of Covid patients refers to those who test positive for the coronavirus but show no symptoms. They are often advised by healthcare professionals to be in home isolation during their treatment.
Published : April 07, 2022
