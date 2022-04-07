20 per cent bus ticket discounts offered for early Songkran travellers

The promotional campaign is held to welcome the long Songkran holiday next week.

Transport Co Ltd president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit said on Thursday that the discount (excluding the relevant fees) applies to everyone who buys interprovincial bus tickets via the E-Ticket mobile application, the company’s website (www.transport.co.th), or any of its ticket booths across the country.

The non-refundable tickets must be purchased for travel sometime between April 7 and 9.