20 per cent bus ticket discounts offered for early Songkran travellers

The promotional campaign is held to welcome the long Songkran holiday next week.
Transport Co Ltd president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit said on Thursday that the discount (excluding the relevant fees) applies to everyone who buys interprovincial bus tickets via the E-Ticket mobile application, the company’s website (www.transport.co.th), or any of its ticket booths across the country.
The non-refundable tickets must be purchased for travel sometime between April 7 and 9.
Sanyalux said that Transport Co Ltd was well prepared for an expected increase in interprovincial travels during the upcoming Thai New Year festival.
He said that safety of passengers was his company’s top priority. All drivers must be free from narcotics and alcoholic drinks. Also, bus hostesses are required to take antigen Covid tests every three days.
Published : April 07, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022