Race for Pareena’s House seat expected in mid-May

The EC was allocated 45 days to hold a by-election for Pareena’s House seat in Ratchaburi’s Constituency 3 after the Supreme Court slapped her with a lifetime ban from politics on Thursday.

The Thursday ruling did not just impose a lifetime ban on holding political office at any level but also banned her from voting for 10 years.

The court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions found her in violation of political ethics by possessing state-owned land, which posed a conflict of interest.

The ruling applies from March 25 last year, when the court suspended her as MP at the advice of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).