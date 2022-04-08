Rein in your Songkran joy, 'don’t hug or kiss elderly people'

Dr Udom Kachintorn, an adviser to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Friday that travellers should try and wear masks all the time and maintain social distance with aged relatives, to prevent the risk of infection, in case they are asymptomatic Covid carriers.

“Please avoid hugging and kissing. Meeting and talking in person with your family members should be enough,” he said, adding that rooms with poor ventilation pose “a very high risk” for infection.

Udom also advised Songkran travellers to avoid places with a high risk of Covid infection before their trip to visit their parents and older family members in the provinces.

“You may catch the virus unknowingly and bring it to your parents,” he said.