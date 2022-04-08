Decision on submarine deal only after talks, says Navy chief

When asked if the Navy would consider changing the submarine’s engine, Somprasong only said he would wait for negotiation results first.

The admiral also chose not to confirm if the Navy will cancel the contract in line with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s earlier statement. Prayut had told the press that the contract should be cancelled if the engine is not the same as specified in the agreement. Somprasong only said things would become clearer after the negotiation.

Meanwhile, Navy chief of staff Admiral Thalerngsak Sirisawat said an agenda has been set for the negotiation with CSOC.

The Navy signed a 13.5-billion baht deal in 2017 with CSOC for the purchase of an S26T submarine fitted with MTU396 diesel engines from Germany’s Motor and Turbine Union Company.