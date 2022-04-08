Wed, April 27, 2022

5 Vietnamese fishermen arrested for illegal fishing off Narathiwat coast

Five Vietnamese fishermen were caught while trying to fish in waters off the coast of Narathiwat province in the South on Friday.

Thai marine officers arrested the fishermen shortly after 8am on Friday morning and confiscated their boat called CM99263.

At the time of arrest, the boat was about 61 kilometres off the coast of Narathiwat’s Muang district, said Captain Thattham Na Songkhla, deputy director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre in Narathiwat.

He added that the five fishermen were handed over to Narathiwat police for questioning and legal action. Their fishing boat was moored at a pier owned by Asia Mineral Processing Co Ltd.

Published : April 08, 2022

