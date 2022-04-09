Thailand records 25,298 Covid-19 cases and 98 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,858,346 – 3,580,920 of whom have recovered, 251,451 are still in hospitals and 25,975 have died.

Separately, another 42,463 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 40,877 their second shot and 118,343 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 130,863,690.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 497.85 million on Saturday, 433.42 million of whom have recovered, 58.23 million are active cases (54,327 in severe condition) and 6.2 million have died (up by 3,633).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.03 million, followed by India with 43.03 million, Brazil with 30.12 million, France with 26.7 million and Germany with 22.53 million.