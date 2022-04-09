Spike in air pollution blamed on hotspots in neighbouring countries

In a Facebook post, Thon Thamrongnawasawat pointed to several hotspots to the east of Thailand, mostly in Cambodia and Laos, and a map of air current travelling from the eastern neighbours into Thailand.

“The map on the left shows hotspots caused by burning. There are not many in Thailand, but the number is huge in some neighbouring countries,” wrote Thon, who is also an expert in marine ecology.

He said cross-border dust will continue to be a big problem that is difficult to handle. Hence, he said, Thailand should focus on reducing PM2.5 pollution inside the country as much as possible by curbing engine smoke, promoting public transport and planting more trees. Particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter (PM2.5) and can be inhaled is very dangerous, especially for people with lung diseases and children.